Vigil@nce - Cisco FXOS/NX-OS: denial of service via SNMP

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco FXOS/NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS, Cisco UCS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Cisco FXOS/NX-OS product has a service to manage received SNMP packets.

However, when malicious SNMP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious SNMP packets to Cisco FXOS/NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

