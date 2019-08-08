Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA: privilege escalation via SPF Header Bypass

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco ESA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via SPF Header Bypass of Cisco ESA, in order to escalate his privileges.

