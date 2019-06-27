Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: information disclosure via Web Management Interface
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web Management Interface of Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
