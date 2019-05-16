Vigil@nce - Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client: information disclosure
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment of Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter