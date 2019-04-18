Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR 9000: privilege escalation via ACL Bypass

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ASR.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via ACL Bypass of Cisco ASR 9000, in order to escalate his privileges.

