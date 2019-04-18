Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR 9000: privilege escalation via ACL Bypass
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via ACL Bypass of Cisco ASR 9000, in order to escalate his privileges.
