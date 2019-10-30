Vigil@nce - Apport: denial of service via Lock File Creation

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Lock File Creation of Apport, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...