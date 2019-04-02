Vigil@nce - Apache httpd mod_ssl: privilege escalation via Per-location Client Certificate

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Apache httpd, Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Per-location Client Certificate of Apache httpd mod_ssl, in order to escalate his privileges.

