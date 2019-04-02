Vigil@nce - Apache httpd mod_ssl: privilege escalation via Per-location Client Certificate
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Apache httpd, Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Per-location Client Certificate of Apache httpd mod_ssl, in order to escalate his privileges.
