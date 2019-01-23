Vigil@nce - Apache httpd: denial of service via mod_http2

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Apache httpd, IBM i, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via mod_http2 of Apache httpd, in order to trigger a denial of service.

