Vigil@nce - Apache httpd mod_auth_digest: privilege escalation via Race Condition
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Apache httpd, Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Race Condition of Apache httpd mod_auth_digest, in order to escalate his privileges.
