Vigil@nce - Ansible Tower: information disclosure via Credentials In Environment Variables
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Tower.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Credentials In Environment Variables of Ansible Tower, in order to obtain sensitive information.
