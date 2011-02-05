Verimi and Signicat partner to deliver verified digital identity solution

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Identification platform Verimi and digital identity solutions provider Signicat have announced a partnership which delivers a better multi-factor identification and authentication solution across Europe. The agreement, signed today, includes the integration of Verimi’s identification platform into Signicat’s Digital Identity Hub.

Verimi is the leading ID provider in Germany and was selected by Signicat after intensive testing as a strategic ID Partner for its entry into the German market. Signicat’s Digital Identity Hub allows customers to connect once, then digitally onboard and authenticate their clients in a verified, compliant manner. The partnership means that Signicat customers can add Germany to the list of markets where they can digitally onboard customers.

The agreement enables Verimi to attract more international partners via their network and means that Verimi will be an ID provider for Signicat’s services in Germany. Signicat will integrate Verimi services into their digital identity hub so that new and existing clients can use Verimi’s identification and authentication methods. Overall, the partnership ensures that secure and effective digital on-boarding, identity verification services, and regulatory compliance offerings can be provided in an interoperable manner across Europe.

Signicat and Verimi will together provide regulated businesses with verified digital identity solutions. Verified digital identities are increasingly important to many industries, in particular for banks, financial service providers, insurance companies, and public services.