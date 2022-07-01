Varonis Announces Trailblazing Features for Securing Sensitive Data in Salesforce

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Varonis Systems, Inc. announced groundbreaking new features to help companies close critical security and compliance gaps in Salesforce.

These enhancements are part of DatAdvantage Cloud, which gives customers a single pane of glass to protect critical data across Salesforce, Google Drive, Box, AWS, Okta, Jira, Slack, GitHub, and Zoom.

Salesforce can be a blind spot for security and compliance teams. Over time, permissions sprawl out of control, misconfigurations arise, and countless apps connect to Salesforce via APIs to read and write data.

Most organizations can’t see where sensitive data lives within Salesforce, who has access to it, or who uses it, making it difficult to maintain a strong security posture and comply with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and PCI-DSS regulations.

This new release of Varonis for Salesforce represents a breakthrough in SaaS data protection, with capabilities to address a broad range of security and compliance use cases:

Quickly understand exposure: Varonis radically simplifies permissions analysis by revealing a user’s net effective permissions and how they got them — so you can finally answer the question, "Who can access sensitive data?"

Classify sensitive files and attachments: Varonis scans files attached to objects in Salesforce and auto-tags sensitive items using patented data classification technology.

Right-size sprawling permissions: Fix compliance gaps and reduce exposure — from former employees and ex-contractors with active logins to regular users allowed to export every record.

Detect anomalous activity: Out-of-the-box alerts can detect internal and external threats, such as users accessing an unusual number of Salesforce objects or an admin deactivating a critical update.

Pinpoint misconfigurations: The SSPM dashboard helps detect problems with organization-wide settings, discover shadow instances, and spot vulnerabilities such as misconfigurations that can expose data publicly.

Varonis for Salesforce is available now to customers and trial users. Sign up for a complimentary SaaS Data Risk Assessment to evaluate your security posture, lock down overexposed data, and remediate risks.