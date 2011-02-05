VPN Usage Will Likely Double During FIFA World Cup, Says NordVPN

June 2018 by NordVPN

Soccer fans around the world are ready for the biggest event of four years – FIFA World Cup 2018. It draws millions of viewers to their screens, and tension and drama are abundant. Everybody still remembers Germany destroying Brazil 7:1 at home in 2014, and is eager to see what this year’s Cup will bring.

FIFA said that its 2014 World Cup drew 1.01 billion viewers around the world.

However, it’s not always possible to watch your country’s team play, especially when you are traveling. Therefore, many people who might have never used a VPN before (Virtual Private Network) turn to one for watching any game online.

NordVPN, a VPN service provider, has seen an increase in its users during any big sporting event. For example, during 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, NordVPN’s sales grew by 104.72%, showing a growing digital awareness of viewers.

“With each large sporting event, more and more people try the VPN technology they might have never used before,” said Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communication at NordVPN. “We started getting questions about how NordVPN can help expand the options for watching World Cup games weeks in advance. It’s pretty likely to see the number of new users double again and, once the soccer fever is over, many will stick to VPN as they see for themselves how useful and easy it actually is.”

A VPN service links user’s computer to a server in a country of their choice via an encrypted tunnel. For example, a person can appear to be in the U.S. while they actually are in Europe, or vice versa, simply by choosing a different VPN server location.