UKCloud now accepts payment cards to enable faster access to sovereign Public Cloud services

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making digital transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced a new payment card process allowing both public and private sector customers to access cloud services faster and accelerate their digital transformation.

UKCloud has supported more than 250 digital transformation projects across public sector via Crown Commercial Service frameworks including G-Cloud and Technology Services 2 (TS2), as well as through its large ecosystem of partners. UKCloud has been a leading provider on G-Cloud, most notably the Winner of UK Cloud Awards G-Cloud Provider of the Year 2018, since its inception in 2012, which enables public sector organisations to shortlist and select prospective cloud providers.

Many organisations use payment cards to start small and experiment in order to find the solution they need for their business and these include Government Procurement Cards which support millions of low value transactions (NAO Report, 2012). This new capability from UKCloud allows those innovative, agile projects to get underway in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Although UKCloud’s heritage has been in critical and sensitive applications across public sector, its platform has been used extensively by private sector organisations from software vendors through to system integrators to underpin services they deliver to the public sector. ‘‘It’s a natural evolution to enable a broader community of Enterprise & Private Sector customers to consume the UKCloud platform – especially those with stringent privacy and security requirements and our new payment option makes it easy for non-G-Cloud customers in the private sector to work with us.’’ continues Hansford.

No ‘One Size Fits All’ for Cloud

Both private sector businesses and public sector organisations can now sign up to UKCloud and get access to their pioneering multi-cloud platform which includes Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, Oracle and VMware as well as cost-effective cloud storage. Customers who sign up will benefit from the same award winning UKCloud customer services as non-credit card customers.

Sopra Steria UK, a strategic partner of UKCloud and a specialize in digital transformation, works extensively with some of the UK’s largest public sector bodies and private sector organisations and is very supportive of this development. Dan Broomham, Digital Transformation Director of Sopra Steria said, “The multi-cloud platform UKCloud has built specifically for the secure and sensitive services found within the UK public sector, is also well suited to private sector enterprises, such as those in regulated industries. We are pleased to be working with the exceptional levels of choice, assurance and expertise that UKCloud offers, and to use its platform in support of our application modernisation and digital transformation services. ”