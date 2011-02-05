Touchstone selects Sequrest to provide its Principal Cyber Defence capability

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Touchstone has experience implementing its solutions for clients in 30 jurisdictions world-wide, and has offices in Jersey, Singapore and Australia. Sequrest will deliver cyber security services directly to Touchstone’s business, and will also be able to provide cyber security services to Touchstone’s growing client base, as required.

Sequrest facilitates its services delivery through its newly-developed Paratus Cyber Management System, which provides Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) “on demand” to clients, by means of a simple online dashboard.

Robert McClure, Managing Director of Sequrest, stated that, “Cyber security attacks affect everyone, from the largest banks and international companies, to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with far smaller cyber defence budgets. All need the highest level of cyber security protection, and in particular, Wealth Management and administration businesses have a legal and moral requirement to consider high levels of cyber security to protect the wealth of their clients, a prime target for cyber criminals.

Cyber risks such as fraudulent transactions, ransomware, data breaches, loss of client data and reputational damage top the list of concerns. By employing an expert cyber security facilitator and integrator to protect them from these and other future attacks, Wealth Management businesses can enjoy the same highest level of cyber security and peace of mind as the largest international companies, at a fraction of the cost that the larger organisations and banks can afford. We look forward to the opportunity of working with Touchstone and its clients to deliver the highest level of protection against current and future threats, using the capability delivered by Paratus CSaaS. Through this means, we will be able to offer clients a consumer-like marketplace for rapid, complete and easy to use cyber security, ensuring that they enjoy the highest level of protection.”

Adrian Akers, Touchstone’s Technical Services Director, stated that, “Cyber security, and the protection of clients’ data, value and reputations, are primary concerns for any organisation. It is of great importance to our business to have an effective cyber security system that we can trust to tackle today’s dynamic cyber security threats. In Sequrest we see an expert cyber security facilitator who understand the threats and is able to provide a proactive “round the clock” approach to cyber protection in order to support our business, and also our clients’ businesses, should they choose, helping them to ensure they are protected against significant present and growing threats to their cyber security. Sequrest’s proven expertise and ability to monitor continuously on demand gave us confidence they could deliver the high standards and “round the clock” availability required in this modern business world.”