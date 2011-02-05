Tixeo joins Hexatrust

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tixeo joins Hexatrust, winning alliance of cloud computing and cyber security champions. The announcement was made at the 5th “Université d’été d’Hexatrust” on 5 September 2019 with the participation of Jean-Noël de Galzain, President of Hexatrust and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Secretary of State to the French Minister of Economy and Finance. By joining this group, Tixeo confirms its position as the leader in secure videoconferencing in Europe and demonstrates its ability to provide organizations with an effective tool to fight against industrial espionage.

Hexatrust is a group of French innovative companies born of the shared desire of French SMEs and mid-market, complementary actors with expertise in information systems security, cybersecurity and digital trust. Editors and integrators of innovative solutions representative of French excellence have come together to provide a range of high-performance, consistent and complete products and services for securing critical infrastructures.

Renaud Ghia, CEO Tixeo, says: “We are proud to be part of a leading group in the fields of cloud computing and cybersecurity. By joining the best French players in the sector, we can share our expertise in secure videoconferencing and benefit from unique experiences. It is also a great satisfaction for Tixeo to participate in the development of the French digital sector at the national and international level.” The wide range of products and services offered by Hexatrust is complemented by the only videoconferencing solution certified and qualified by ANSSI (National Cybersecurity Agency of France). Tixeo technology ensures complete confidentiality of communications thanks to innovative security mechanisms. Among these major innovations, Tixeo introduces true end-to-end communication encryption (audio, video and data) in a multipoint meeting, link encryption between client and server, complete verification of the certification chain or not needing to open any network ports, thus fully respecting the organization’s network security policy.