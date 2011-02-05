Search
Thycotic Partners with Logicalis Jersey

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic have partnered to bring identity and access management solutions to businesses globally. Through this partnership, Logicalis offers Thycotic’s Secret Server and Privilege Manager solutions from its Jersey-based Centre of Excellence and Security Operations Centre (SOC), to help customers keep their privileged accounts safe from cyber attacks and to achieve compliance.

Establishing privileged account access controls is a growing priority: in a recent report, more than 60 percent of organisations stated that they are required to satisfy regulatory compliance requirements around privilege credential access.

Looking to the future, Logicalis Jersey will become a central hub for Thycotic’s Managed Services Partner programme, giving both companies the opportunity to further expand their services globally.




