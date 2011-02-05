Three New Partners Join OPSWAT’s Certification Program

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

In October and November 2018, three new partners joined the OPSWAT Certified Security Applications Program: Microminder, SecuraShield, and VXPRO have joined a long list of independent software vendors whose applications are part of the industry’s leading device security compliance solution.

OPSWAT’s certification ensures that endpoints running tested and verified applications are compatible with CASB, NAC, SSL-VPN, SDP, and SSO paradigms and can work within the secure access enforcement frameworks of the top market leading access control solutions from vendors such as Aruba, Cisco, Citrix, F5, Palo Alto Networks, and many others.

The OPSWAT Certified Security Applications Program, launched in 2007, is built upon MetaAccess, the leading advanced device security framework in the industry. MetaAccess was recently selected as a 2019 SC Awards finalist for Best NAC Solution.