The digital transformation roadblock: existing IAM solutions are creating major barriers to digital technology adoption

April 2018 by OneLogin, Inc.

Digital transformation is a much-hyped business buzzword, driven by the adoption of cloud IT services around the world. This hype has seen enterprises scramble to become more digitally agile in a fight to stay competitive. In fact, a new study by OneLogin[2], the industry leader in Unified Access Management, reveals that 92% of UK enterprises have developed a digital transformation strategy, with over two-thirds of those surveyed expecting to deploy up to 100 new commercial SaaS apps and on-premise apps in the next twelve months alone. However, there is a fundamental flaw in their progress to a more digital future – navigating and securing the digital network across a combination of legacy IT, on-premise and cloud platforms. This is where Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions have a role to play, but are falling short of unifying all corners of the corporate network.

With more cloud applications coming into the corporate network and employees switching between on-premise and cloud applications daily, the corporate network has become more complex than ever before. It is therefore unsurprising that almost 90% of the 250 IT decision makers surveyed see IAM as an important, if not critical, part of their digitalisation strategy.

Yet the survey results reveal a strong link between the barriers to digital transformation and the pain points they feel with their current IAM solution. Key barriers to digital transformation include a fear of spiralling costs (40%), legacy systems (46%) and project complexity (37%) and the major pain points for existing IAM solutions are cost (43%), complexity (45%) and fragmented access control for multiple environments (22%).

Enterprises need IAM to progress their digital transformation strategies, but there is clear demand for a solution that supports every end-point of the complex corporate network, regardless of whether it’s cloud-based or on-prem.

To combat this issue head-on and unify the corporate network through one single solution, OneLogin has announced the newest addition to its unified platform: OneLogin Access. The solution lets customers manage access for traditional on-premise applications through a “single pane” management console that also manages access for cloud applications.

“Never has it been more critical — or more complex — to securely manage access across the explosion of distributed applications, data, and intelligence," said OneLogin CEO Brad Brooks. “Our Unified Access Management Platform featuring OneLogin Access is purpose-built for hybrid customer environments. Historically, a customer’s only option was building a cumbersome, multi-vendor, prohibitively expensive solution. That all changes today.”

Companies can now modify access privileges across all applications in real time vs. days or weeks, and slash access management costs by 50% or more — all with a single Unified Access Management Platform. This platform unifies access management not only for applications, but also for networks and devices, using SaaS infrastructure to synchronise all corporate users and user directories.