Symantec Delivers Automated Solution to Help Stop Business Email Compromise Attacks

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Symantec Corp. announced Email Fraud Protection, an automated solution that helps organizations block fraudulent emails from reaching enterprises, ensuring complete brand reputation and sender trust. Email Fraud Protection drastically reduces workload for IT departments and eliminates the need to manually manage email security configurations while combatting Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

Email is a vulnerable access point for hackers who are continuously developing new and advanced strategies to expose critical data. As such BEC, or impersonation emails from trusted senders, are a major threat to organizations. According to the FBI, BEC attacks grew 136 percent over the past two years, with reported attacks totaling $12.5 billion. Symantec Email Fraud Protection takes a multi-layered approach to stopping fraudulent emails that target employees, partners and customers, and protecting brands’ reputations from hackers who impersonate company leadership.

Not only are email threats costly, but manually enforcing email authentication standards including SPF, DKIM or DMARC can be time-consuming and require highly technical resources to accurately identify third-party email senders without false positives that block important emails. Email Fraud Protection removes the need for administrators to manually set and maintain email sender parameters, instead email authentication standards are met by automatic monitoring of approved third-party senders.

Email Fraud Protection integrates with Symantec Email Security to support email authentication standards and help block platform threats on-premises or in the cloud, such as spam, malware, and phishing attacks. It can also integrate with Symantec Email Threat Isolation to minimize the risk of spear phishing, credential theft, account takeover, and ransomware attacks.