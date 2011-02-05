Search
Surge in cyber-attacks on manufacturing industry in Q2, says Rapid7 threat report

August 2018 by Rapid 7

Rapid7 announced its Q2 quarterly threat report. According to the report, which looks back on the growing threats, trends and patterns in Q2 2018, the manufacturing industry saw a major spike in cyberactivity with more attackers targeting organisations via breached network access. Other common threat vectors included account leaks and impersonation/suspicious link attempts – with more incidents expected in the coming months.

The report also found:
• Retail and finance continue to top the list of vulnerable industries, increasingly targeted with credential threat campaigns.
• Daily Remote Desktop Protocol incidents skyrocketed in May.
• In most cases, attackers are going for backups. Files titled ’backup’ and ’Xerox’ are among the top usernames attempted against RDP, giving defenders some indication of what types of systems they are trying to gain access to.
• Small routers are causing big problems for users. The VPNFilter malware campaign compromised more than half a million devices, rendering small office and home office routers inoperable in Q2.




