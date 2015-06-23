Serious security flaws discovered in 87% of 135,000 UK-based websites

April 2018

Using non-intrusive monitoring of 135,035 UK-based websites, web security firm CyberScanner discovered that 117,638 contain serious security flaws No less than 83% of UK business sites have vulnerabilities, just one month ahead of GDPR The most common issues were found in cross-site scripting, SQL injection, cross-site request forgery, and SSL certificate problems Using one of the most efficient vulnerability scanning technologies in the world, web security firm, CyberScanner, has discovered that out of 135,035 UK-based websites, just over 87% contain serious security vulnerabilities.

With scanning taking place between 16-23 March, CyberMonitor, the tool used to conduct the non-intrusive monitoring, discovered that many websites suffered from serious security issues. The most common of which were based around cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, cross-site request forgery (CSRF), and SSL certificate problems.

Scanning throughout the UK, the scanner was also able to identify that out of 24,723 websites commercially based in London, 86% had serious security issues, while 85% of websites in Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol, were also found to have vulnerabilities.

Although companies in the UK are now just one month away from the EU’s GDPR deadline, the statistics show that the vast majority of UK based businesses are still vulnerable to a cyber-attacks and hacking. Reza Moaiandin, CyberScanner’s technical director, said: “We now monitor over quarter of a million UK’s businesses online and over 87% are seriously vulnerable. “When we started CyberScanner, we did so out frustration for the lack of affordable cyber security products available to inform, and protect Small and Medium enterprises against a sea of ever-growing security threats. “Now that GDPR is just a month away, it shows just how much work companies across the UK still need to put into their online defences and security strategies.”