Seclore Expands Assisted Classification-Driven Protection to Emails and Attachments

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Seclore, providers of the first open Data-Centric Security Platform, announced the expansion of their Seclore Data Classification solution, powered by Boldon James. End-users can now add classification, protection, and tracking to sensitive emails and documents with just one click. The appropriated usage controls (read, edit, print, and share) are automatically applied to the email and attachment once a user selects an email classification label and sends the email.

Other new enhancements include:

• Keyword-Based Classification detects sensitive words in an email or attachment and prompts the user to upgrade the email classification label

• Smart Sharing authorizes users to forward a classified and protected email to a new user, with the classification label and usage rights remaining in full force

• Right-click capability on any file for one-click classification and protection

• Expansions of file types beyond Office Files to include PDFs, Open Office, and images

• A combined dashboard providing visibility of the classification label and all user activity on the document