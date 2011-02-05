SECURITY is a MUST HAVE in businesses content management

August 2018 by Güray Turan, Business Development Manager EMEA chez OnBaseTM d’Hyland Software

Today, data management software is essential in the business world to sort, quantify and categorize the personal information attached to each person in a customer service system. But if this information is managed by data management software, what about the issue of IT security in these enterprise content management solutions?

The digital transformation process is about providing staff - both internally and externally - with convenient access to the data they need, anytime, anywhere. Many government organizations use enterprise technology with seamless integrations, provided by code-free integration, prebuilt integrations and APIs, to connect information and provide better service to constituents. These integrations allow systems to share information and provide staff with a single place to access all the specific information they need.

But there are threats everywhere - from our corporate data to the security of our personal information.

These risks fall intothree categories of security issues: • Internal threats

• External threats

• Non-malicious acts that can lead to data loss

Up to half of all violations are due to insiders. Internal threats can be difficult because many people in your organization have access to different levels of data.

Many organizations are also concerned about the external threats of criminals, terrorists, activists and nation states, as well as groups involved in industrial espionage. Cyber threats are particularly sensitive when it comes to personally identifiable information (PII).

1. How to respond?

Since the advent of the information age, businesses have always considered personal data as their property. However, the currently uncontrolled storage of this personal data could quickly turn this valuable business information into a heavy responsibility.

In the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which took effect in May 2018, is designed to address this issue. GDPR reduces the risks inherent in the use of personal data such as hacking and unauthorized use of personal data by a malicious or unauthorized user. The use of a large number of systems and processes involving personal data requires a good understanding of their compliance practices and their adequacy.

Because today, most business processes are not structured to encourage good practices in information management.

It must be realized that the personal data that each company collects and manages can cross the firewall of the company and land in the hands of third parties, such as partners or cloud-based software providers. Personal information is the most frequent target of data breaches; however, this is often the least well-managed data.

For most organizations, as long as the customer data is in the hands of the sales and marketing department, the rest does not matter. As a result, the management of important data is often uncontrolled and decentralized. They are dispersed throughout the organization, increasing the risk of data breaches.

2. Security solutions:

There are steps that can help improve security and reduce risks.

• Two-factor authentication (2FA) - a method that requires a second form of identification - has considerable value for individuals and organizations seeking to improve security.

• Protecting information in each data state: Backing up data when moving using Transport Layer Security (TLS), which means that data communication is protected when transferring the client to the server.

• Go "all in" on your commitment to security: We all want to keep our personal information safe. Two-factor authentication, private browsing, and complex passwords are ways to prevent hackers from compromising our identities.