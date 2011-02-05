SANS Institute Training

January 2018 by SANS INSTITUTE

SANS is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of cyber security training. Founded in 1989, SANS now operates globally and has over 165,000 alumni. For over twenty-five years, we’ve worked with governments and with many of the world’s most prominent companies.

Technology may have changed in that time, but our core mission has remained constant: To protect people and assets through sharing cyber security knowledge and skills.

Strength from people

SANS Instructors are respected industry professionals with a wealth of real-world experience that they bring into the classroom.

Along with world-class technical credentials, SANS Instructors are expert teachers. Their passion for their subject shines through, making the SANS classroom experience effective and efficient.

SANS training is only delivered by authorised SANS Instructors.

Cutting edge training

SANS prepares students to meet today’s dominant threats and tomorrow’s challenges.

We do this through regularly updating and rewriting our courses and support materials. This process is steered by an expert panel that draws on global community consensus regarding best practice.

Focussed training

SANS training is job and skill-specific. We offer more than 60 courses, designed to align with dominant security team roles, duties and disciplines.

The SANS Curriculum spans: Cyber Defence, Digital Forensics, Incident response, Management, Penetration Testing, Secure Software Development, ICS and Audit.

Each curriculum offers a progression of courses. Many curricula offer foundational, advanced and specialist courses. SANS training is practical. Students are immersed in hands-on lab exercises built to let them rehearse and perfect what they’ve learned.

The SANS Promise

At the heart of everything we do is the SANS Promise: students will be able to deploy the new skills they’ve learned immediately, and employers will see an enhancement in their security posture.

Try it yourself

We will be hosting a wide range of training events throughout Europe. Find out where and when on the SANS website.