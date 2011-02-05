Rivetz Enhances Security for Blockchain-based Apps with Trustonic

June 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The integration of Trustonic’s technology into the Rivetz platform means that the private keys and instructions in applications can be executed in an area protected from the device’s normal operating system. This is necessary because rich operating systems (OS) have software and hardware vulnerabilities, which can be exploited by hackers and malware looking to take control of applications or to steal sensitive data. The Rivetz Authenticator uses the Trustonic TEE to provide advanced security capabilities such as storing and creating two-factor codes in a device’s hardware, which provides greater levels of security than software protection alone. Along with an encrypted backup and restore feature, this provides the user with a safer alternative to SMS and other software-only two-factor authentication methods.