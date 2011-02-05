RTB House Expands European IT Infrastructure, Selects Amsterdam Data Center from maincubes for Its New OCP infrastructure

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide, has selected the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center to co-locate its OCP (Open Compute Project) hardware. OCP-ready equipment requires very specific data center power and cooling technology setups. As a European provider of colocation services with facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, maincubes is able to co-locate this OCP-ready hardware for RTB House.

RTB House is a fast-growing global marketing technology company with a proprietary, deep learning-powered ad-buying engine. In 2019, the company has been ranked 37th in Central Europe in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50. RTB House also ranked 24th this year in the technology sector in the Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2019.

To facilitate its continued growth and extend its IT infrastructure for the European market, RTB House was looking for a carrier-neutral colocation data center provider with a facility in Amsterdam offering ample whitespace to grow. This data center also had to be suitable to co-locate OCP hardware. The maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center was recommended to RTB House by CircleB, the first OCP Solution Provider for Europe that was officially authorized in 2018 by the Open Compute Foundation.

The first OCP colocation data center racks at maincubes are planned to go live in February 2020.

Colocation Data Centers Globally

Expanding its IT infrastructure into the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center enables RTB House to further extend its reach across Europe. RTB House has strategically defined and selected four main data center locations across the globe for its deep learning-powered ad-buying engine. These locations include Amsterdam for Europe; Ashburn and Phoenix for the U.S.; and Singapore for Asia. In each of these locations, RTB House has selected one or more colocation data centers to have its presence. maincubes AMS01 will be the second data center location in Amsterdam for RTB House.

“Our initial data center in Amsterdam houses traditional hardware,” said Bartłomiej Romański, CTO of RTB House. “The maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 facility will be used for deploying our OCP-ready equipment. There are many advantages to using Open Compute hardware. These include energy efficiency, modularity thus flexibility, as well as easy maintenance. The open specifications also allow for better understanding of the underlying components and to realize the hardware’s full potential. Next to that, OCP hardware is uniquely designed for large deployments. We plan to further scale our OCP-based IT infrastructure with maincubes and maincubes has the ability to accommodate us on this.”

OCP Data Center

The announcement follows the news of maincubes AMS01 being selected last summer as the data center location for housing the European OCP Experience Center. Deployed in the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center, The OCP Experience Center is available as a demo center for the European market. It can also be used to test new ‘OCP Accepted’ and ‘OCP Inspired’ data center environments and telco solutions.

“The maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center is able to meet our unique OCP power and cooling requirements,” added Mr. Romański. “On top of that, it’s important to note that maincubes caters to our needs in the field of sustainability and redundancy. But most of all we like their flexibility. Current colocation agreement with maincubes allows for elastic and scalable growth of our OCP-based IT infrastructure in Europe. maincubes’ data center presence in Frankfurt could be a nice addition too. It is good to have that option available.”

“An OCP enabled colocation environment requires flexibility towards things like rack setups, rack loads, rack heights, and power density, to name just a few examples,” said Joris te Lintelo, Vice President at maincubes. “Our data centers including the Amsterdam AMS01 facility are perfectly capable of flexibly housing a wide variety of technologies, including but not limited to OCP. We’re proud that RTB House has selected maincubes to house and scale their OCP-specific IT infrastructure.”