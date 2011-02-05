Ping Identity Announces New Customer Identity-as-a-Service Solution for Application Developers

December 2018 by Ping Identity

Ping Identity announced the public preview of PingOne for Customers. The cloud-based Identity as a Service (IDaaS) offering is built for the developer community, and provides API-based identity services for customer-facing applications. It can help large enterprises launch apps faster, replace custom identity services that are difficult to maintain, and facilitate the transition from on-premises deployments to cloud-hosted services. By making it easy to securely authenticate end users, PingOne for Customers frees up developers’ time to focus on delivering business value faster.

PingOne for Customers is designed to make it faster and easier to embed registration, login, profile management, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and other cloud-based identity services directly into customer-facing applications. The solution offers developer-friendly APIs, extensive documentation, and a dedicated community to help ensure ease of use as developer teams get up and running.

Organizations are embarking on a broader range of cloud-first digital business initiatives, yet struggle with the integration and support of new cloud and SaaS offerings with their existing identity infrastructures. PingOne for Customers addresses these needs and includes broad support for identity standards such as OAuth, OpenID Connect, and SAML. It also offers hybrid IT capabilities, delegated administration, and addresses other enterprise requirements at the onset to provide diverse implementation and deployment options. Integrations across the broader Ping Intelligent Identity Platform will help current enterprise customers maintain a seamless path to the cloud.

PingOne for Customers provides the following additional capabilities and benefits:

● Flexible Application Integration: Speed time to market by leveraging the APIs in PingOne for Customers to embed identity services directly into an application.

● Tenant-in-Tenant Architecture: Create multiple development, staging and production environments for apps to support DevOps, agile development and delegated administration.

● Secure and Reliable CIAM Platform in the Cloud: With support for identity standards (OAuth, OpenID Connect, and SAML), a cloud-based MFA solution, a secure place to store users in the cloud, centralized policies and authentication flows, and much more.

● IDaaS to On-Premises: Connect with existing on-premises infrastructure to provide access management, single sign-on, and data synchronization across hybrid IT environments.

According to Forrester Research1, "The IDaaS model provides a much faster deployment model by eliminating the need for security and risk pros to purchase and deploy."

PingOne for Customers is now available for public preview.

