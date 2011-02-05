Perforce Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Cloud Testing and IDC MarketScape Report for Mobile Testing and Digital Quality

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

The IDC MarketScape for Cloud Testing report evaluated 24 vendors based on IDC MarketScape’s evaluation of evolving market demand and user assessments. According to the report, “cloud testing excellence for this research must encompass strong capabilities for testing of applications in the cloud and cloud test infrastructure management and dynamic provisioning, SaaS options for ASQ [Automated Software Quality], and testing of target cloud applications.”

Perforce’s suite of Automated Software Quality applications includes Perfecto, BlazeMeter, Klocwork, and Helix ALM. The Perforce ASQ suite includes comprehensive continuous testing capabilities including functional, performance, security, safety, compliance testing, and API testing and monitoring. Other significant capabilities include test data, virtual services, and AI-driven analytics across mobile, web, and other platforms. Combined, these features help teams improve collaboration by matching all types of personas via support for leading open-source frameworks and low-code test creation. The Cloud Testing report states:

“Customer references generally validate Perforce’s claim to focus on customer outcomes, indicating responsive technical assistance and the cadence of new features. Another reference spoke to how Perfecto’s cloud-based lab enables rapid application testing for its globally distributed team, where it was not possible to do physical device testing due to the offshore location of some developers. Two different references both spoke of the value and time savings of being able to run tests across 25 or more devices in parallel, with one noting a reduction in testing time of about 80%.”