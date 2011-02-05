One in four London businesses are not aware of new data regulations - Insight UK comment

January 2018 by Lal Hussain, IT Director of Applications, Insight UK

A London Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) poll has revealed that one in four London businesses are not aware of new data regulations (i.e. GDPR) that are due to come into law in a few months. Lal Hussain, IT Director of Applications, Insight UK commented on this with:

“No matter the organisation, if you handle personal or financial data, everyone has an obligation to remain responsible when it comes to protecting their customers, both in terms of quality of service and the security of digital assets. After all, GDPR is not new, it gives existing legislation and gives it real teeth. If recent fines have anything to go by, no-one should want to risk being caught out.

“Consumer trust is increasingly being tested in light of revelations such as the Equifax breach last year; or even this month’s Aadhar Indian public database and OnePlus security breaches. Because breaches are becoming more frequent, this should bring much needed transparency. Our own multi-sector research also revealed something worrying – less than two-fifths of senior business leaders hope to achieve improved security when implementing IT solutions. What’s more, despite half of business leaders pointing to data privacy as one of the top things customers value, it is clear the majority of businesses still aren’t aware of how seriously customers take data protection.

“In the same way you don’t need to see police officers on every corner to be reassured that they are there, you understand the basic social contract which assures you security without it being thrust to the forefront at every occasion. In the same way, brands which can establish a level of trust that their customer’s data is secure, and that any breach will be treated appropriately, will be a cut above the rest.”