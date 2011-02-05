Nixu adds Swedish expertise to the Board of Directors

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nixu held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 25, 2019. Among other AGM resolutions, Swedish Mr. Anders Silwer, Lieutenant General (Res), was elected as a new ordinary member of the Board of Directors.

Lieutenant General (Res) Anders Silwer has a long career in the Swedish Defense Forces and is still a reserve officer. After retiring from active duty he established his own consulting company, Anders Silwer AB, where he works as a management advisor for civilian companies and agencies in the public sector. One of his tasks is to support FMV with the development of an international Operational Conversion Unit to train pilots and ground crew for Jas 39 Gripen. Anders is at the board of directors at Swedish Fortifications Administration since 2017 and Advenica AB since 2018.

Anders contribution to the Nixu Board includes his extensive knowledge of public administration in Sweden, a wide network of contacts and his interest in the rising importance of cyber defense.