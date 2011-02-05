Netwrix Reports Sustainable 156% Growth in the UK in Q1 2018

May 2018 by Netwrix

Netwrix Corporation announced the results of Q1 2018, which indicate 156% growth in the UK and substantial revenue increase across multiple sectors, such as financial services, government and technology. Netwrix also reports sustainable growth in other regions; new partnerships; charity and research initiatives; and recognition from industry experts.

Market momentum

“The 2018 Verizon DBIR showed that hacking is now the most common cause of data breaches, and use of stolen credentials is the top method used. This demonstrates that many organizations still lack the visibility they need into what users are doing in their IT environments so they can protect their data from insider and outsider threats. With the deadline for GDPR compliance quickly approaching, companies have little time to provide evidence that their security measures are working and their systems and data are under control. As a result, we expect a surge of interest in products that empower organizations to keep track of user behavior, quickly detect suspicious activities and prioritize their security efforts to protect critical assets,” said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

• Netwrix reported impressive 156% growth in the UK, as well as substantial revenue increase in EMEA (122%), France (29%) and DACH (128%) regions compared to Q1 2017.

• The growing demand for solutions for data security enabled Netwrix to demonstrate growth across several sectors, including financial services (36%), government (46%) and technology (57%).

• Netwrix launched a new global channel program designed to accelerate growth across all regions and create a proactive partner community network for addressing all industry verticals, routes to market and sizes.

Partnerships

• Netwrix announced a partnership agreement with Concept Searching to bring even more visibility into IT infrastructures through data discovery and data classification capabilities.

Research

• In January 2018, Netwrix released the 2018 Netwrix Cloud Security Report, which showed that 39% of organizations blame their own IT teams for security incidents in the cloud.

• In March 2018, Netwrix released the 2018 Netwrix Cloud Security: In-Depth Report, which unveiled survey findings specific to various industries and regions.

Industry recognition

• Netwrix and SysAdmin Magazine announced the winners of the 2018 SysAdmin Blog Awards, which recognize the most tech-savvy blogs for their commitment to sharing valuable knowledge with IT professionals worldwide.

• Netwrix became a finalist in the Best Database Security Solution category of the SC Awards for the third consecutive year.

• Netwrix was approved by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) to provide Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credits and increase cybersecurity awareness in the IT community.

Charity

• In January 2018, Netwrix announced its support for UNICEF USA’s "Hurricane Harvey: Help Children Weather the Storm" initiative, which helps children affected by Hurricane Harvey get back to school in safe learning environments.

• In March 2018, Netwrix co-founder Michael Fimin supported several non-profit organizations based in the company’s home of Orange County, California, including Surfrider Foundation, Mission Hospital, Laguna Beach High School and San Clemente’s Casa Romantica.