McAfee announces McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams is an extension to the already available comprehensive security solution that McAfee MVISION Cloud has for Microsoft Office 365.

McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams provides a full set of security, governance and compliance capabilities, including:

• A unified, cloud-native security platform: leverages McAfee’s CASB technology (DLP, threat protection, collaboration control, activity monitoring, access control) in a single, unified platform—offering a frictionless, cloud-native solution for organizations to consistently protect their data and defend against threats in the cloud.

• Modern data security: IT can extend existing DLP policies to messages and files in all types of Teams channels, enforcing policies based on keywords, fingerprints, data identifiers, regular expressions and match highlighting for content and metadata.

• Collaboration control. messages or files posted in channels can be restricted to specific users, including blocking the sharing of data to any external location.

• Comprehensive remediation. enables auditing of regulated data uploaded to Microsoft Teams and remediates policy violations by coaching users, notifying administrators, quarantining, tombstoning, restoring and deleting user actions. End users can autonomously correct their actions, removing incidents from IT’s queue.

• Threat prevention: empowers organizations to detect and prevent anomalous behavior indicative of insider threats and compromised accounts. McAfee captures a complete record of all user activity in Teams and leverages machine learning to analyze activity across multiple heuristics to accurately detect threats.

• Forensic investigations: with an auto-generated, detailed audit trail of all user activity, McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams provides rich capabilities for forensics and investigations.

• On-the-go security, for on-the-go policies: helps secure multiple access modes, including browsers and native apps, and applies controls based on contextual factors, including user, device, data and location. Personal devices lacking adequate control over data can be blocked from access.