Lockpath Recognized by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath, a NAVEX Global® Company and a trailblazer in integrated risk management solutions, announced its position as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.’s September 2019 Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide.

This is the fourth consecutive Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide* report Lockpath has been recognized in since 2014. Additionally, this is the third Magic Quadrant Lockpath has been positioned in by Gartner in the past 12 months. Other reports include the July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions and the July 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

According to the Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide, “Gartner defines business continuity management program (BCMP) solutions as the primary tools used to manage BCM programs through all phases of the business continuity management (BCM) life cycle, including planning and execution. In 2017, Gartner changed the market name from BCM planning solutions to BCM program solutions, to better reflect the full capabilities of the solutions offered in supporting full organizational resilience.”

The report, published on September 12, states, “Since 2017, the 2019 business continuity management program solutions market has broadened its IT disaster recovery management, crisis management and risk management capabilities.”

According to the report, “The critical capabilities of BCMP solutions center on providing business leaders with a more effective means of evaluating operational risks and business impacts, as well as planning for, responding to, recovering from and restoring after a business disruption. Gartner defines optimal BCMP solutions as holistic, addressing the following critical capabilities: Ease of Use and Configuration, Dashboarding and Reporting, Risk Assessment and Business Impact Analysis and BCM Tool Integration.”

“We believe a configurable, robust business continuity solution is a critical component in helping our customers manage their organization’s overall resiliency, risk and reputation,” said Bob Conlin, NAVEX Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also believe that Gartner’s report further confirms our philosophy and we are thrilled to be included as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.”

Lockpath’s award-winning Integrated Risk Management solution fully integrates, streamlines and strengthens risk, compliance and information security programs. The tight integration between the company’s Keylight and Blacklight platforms allow organizations to holistically address strategic, operational and IT risk for a stronger, more resilient organization.