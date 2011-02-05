Search
Lockpath Announces Significant Updates to Blacklight Platform Blacklight 2.0 Introduces File Integrity Monitoring

June 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

Lockpath announced the upcoming release of Blacklight 2.0. The update brings new file integrity monitoring (FIM) capabilities to Lockpath’s continuous security monitoring platform, Blacklight

The release continues to build upon the platform’s technical performance to further support customer’s security management efforts. Blacklight users will now have access to new FIM functionality for all assets and activities monitored by the platform. This establishes a system where file integrity is supervised, so any changes made are recorded with a timestamp, user name and what was changed.

Blacklight’s lightweight and efficient approach to continuous security monitoring helps operations teams ensure compliance and security through accurate and timely data, alerts and reporting without exposing their domain or admin credentials. These features, along with a user-friendly cloud-based management console, represent a departure from the cumbersome on-premise tools that organizations have historically used for security configuration hardening and device compliance.

Blacklight 2.0 will be available on June 30. Lockpath is offering a 14-day free trial of the Blacklight Platform which includes 25 agents. After this trial period, companies can upgrade to a Blacklight subscription, which includes the Blacklight Platform and 1,000 nodes for an annual subscription price of $11,000 with additional nodes at $1 per node through December 31, 2019.




