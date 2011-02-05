Lockpath Announces New Platform for Security Configuration Assessment

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath, a provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced the launch of a new risk management platform for configuration assessment and asset discovery. The product, Blacklight, allows customers to identify and assess configuration anomalies while maintaining a complete and accurate asset inventory.

Available October 1, Blacklight brings automation to the configuration assessment of servers and corporate devices. The platform utilizes agent technology that continuously assesses devices and systems against Center for Internet Security (CIS) configuration benchmarks, as well as custom benchmarks, to detect misconfigurations that put organizations at risk for breaches or noncompliance.

Blacklight’s lightweight and efficient approach to configuration assessment helps security operations teams ensure compliance and security through accurate and timely data, alerts, and reporting without exposing their domain or admin credentials. These features, along with a user-friendly cloud-based management console, represent a departure from the cumbersome on-premise tools that organizations have historically used for security configuration hardening and device compliance.

With the release of Blacklight, Lockpath becomes the first company to provide both a governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) platform and security configuration management platform, plus a tight integration between them. Lockpath’s GRC solution, Keylight, is used by organizations to gain actionable insights into risks by importing, correlating, and contextualizing risk data from across the enterprise while integrating and bringing automation to risk management processes. With Keylight, organizations of all size are realizing a more efficient, effective, and agile risk management program.

Keylight and Blacklight can be used in combination to address multiple challenges across an organization. But, at their core, the platforms gather data, provide context, and address the two sides of an organization’s risk exposure: managing visible risks while detecting configuration risks that are unknown to the business.

Lockpath is offering a 14-day free trial of the Blacklight Platform which includes 25 agents. After this trial period, companies can upgrade to a Blacklight subscription, which includes the Blacklight Platform and 1,000 nodes for an annual subscription price of $11,000 with additional nodes at $1 per node. Customers who purchase Blacklight prior to June 30, 2019 will receive this renewal rate for as long as they use the platform.