Link11 Appoints New Regional Director for UK & Ireland

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Link11 has announced the appointment of Joss Penfold as its new UK & Ireland Regional Director to drive sales and channel in the region.

With almost ten years’ experience in B2B sales, cloud infrastructure, eCommerce and web application security, Joss joins Link11 from multinational cloud, platform and database company Oracle. He will be based in London where he will support the existing team in developing Link11’s channel relationships while leading sales across the UK and Ireland.

Link11´s cloud-native DDoS protection solution websites and IT infrastructures is fully automated, utilizing AI & machine learning to ensure fast and accurate recognition of malicious traffic, delivering the quickest time to mitigate (TTM) available in the market. The company is named as a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services (August 2019).* In addition, Link11’s Cloud Security Platform provides Secure DNS, a Web Application Firewall and a Content Delivery Network to safeguard enterprises’ IT infrastructures and critical web applications.

According to Link11’s 2019 Q2 DDoS report, there has been a 97% year-on-year increase in average attack bandwidth, up from 3.3Gbps in Q2 2018 to 6.6Gbps in Q2 2019. Multi-vendor attacks also posted an additional threat in Q2 2019, with an increase in complex attack patterns from 43% to 63% in the second quarter.