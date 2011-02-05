Legal, Risk and Compliance Solution Market: Growing Criticality of Cyber Security and Risk Management to Fuel Demand

November 2019 by Future Market Insights.

A new market research report on the legal, risk and compliance solution market provides critical insights and explores the legal, risk and compliance solution market for the forecast period of 2019-2029. As per the report findings, the global revenues generated by the legal, risk and compliance solution market is set to reach US$ 8.4 Bn in 2019. Furthermore, the legal, risk and compliance solution market is expected to experience a substantial growth over the upcoming years. It is due to various factors such as increasing adoption of big data and IoT in legal, risk and compliance solutions, growth in industrial IoT, and obligatory implementation of GRC solutions in enterprises.

Cyber security issues are rapidly increasing in the automotive sector due to the emergence of connected and autonomous vehicles. The demand for legal, risk and compliance solution to manage vehicle warranty, vehicle recall, and litigation risk for automotive suppliers is expected to accelerate the market growth throughout 2029.

Adoption of legal, risk and compliance solution in the industrial sector helps in dealing with the top labor and employment issues, thereby enhancing various operational processes. Introduction of new technologies and driverless cars along with rapid digitization and automation is further likely to augment the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market.

On the basis of report, the component of legal, risk and compliance solution is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 8.2 Bn during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. As compared to services, the legal, risk and compliance solution software is anticipated to witness prominent growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for policy management and enterprise risk management. Furthermore, the software supports an organization risk management processes, which include internal audit, internal control, business continuity, vendor/3rd party management, information security, enterprise and operational risk management, which in turn, is accelerating the legal, risk and compliance solution market growth.

Increased Number of Risk Factors and Business Complexities

The legal, risk and compliance solution effectively manages, monitors, and defines the external and internal business environments. Increasing business complexities and changing regulatory requirements in recent years, are expected to drive the legal, risk and compliance solution market growth. The solutions are also used to provide higher quality information to management, process optimization, better capital allocation, improved effectiveness, protected reputation, and reduced costs for all industry verticals. Furthermore, the rising number of risk factors against business data is generating potential growth opportunities for the legal, risk and compliance solution providers.

Managing Policies and Regulations in the Government Sector

Implementing a transparent and uniform process in government organization is expected to bolster the demand for legal, risk and compliance solutions. These solutions help in managing environmental, health & safety (EH&S), liquidity and credit risks along with managing quality and stakeholder expectation and controlling high cost for aging infrastructure. Further, the need for managing policies, regulation, and business performance effectively in the government sector due to increased regulatory pressures is likely to accelerate the market growth. Demand for Legal Document Management Solutions to Reduce Paper Work Importance of maintaining historical company records coupled with rising adoption of paperless solutions are significant factors that are driving the growth of the legal, risk and compliance solution market. Multiple organizations are going paperless to pursue new ways of making business and new opportunities to reach across various channels and bring new customers, partners, and revenue. Cloud-based computing solutions have been developed as the key enablers of the document management system (DMS).

This study highlights the key opportunities in the legal, risk and compliance solution market and finds that the market will growth at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.