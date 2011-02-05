Isosec launch Virtual Smartcard

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Isosec announces the launch and availability of a Virtual Smartcard for NHS Trusts and clinicians. Virtual Smartcard by Isosec is already in use with the Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and available to NHS organisations with immediate effect.

This is the latest of a series of innovations from Isosec. The Isosec Virtual Smartcard virtualises the physical NHS smartcard into the cloud, allowing NHS clinicians to access their clinical workspace using not only their desktop, but almost any device (iPad/iPhone/Android/Windows) whilst maintaining required levels of security. Virtual Smartcard works with all NHS Smartcards, HR cards and RFID tags. Isosec Virtual Smartcard can also authenticate using biometrics (fingerprint) on those devices that are enabled.

Isosec’s Virtual Smartcard leverages the strength of the existing RA process and eliminates any inefficiencies. Known as eGIF Level 3, Virtual Smartcard mandates a strong identity check of the person requesting a smartcard.

The Isosec Virtual Smartcard addresses a multitude of inefficiencies the NHS is currently facing from managing physical smartcards. Issuing physical cards takes a long time and requires specialist printers for production. Common issues and inefficiencies around issuing physical cards arise when recruiting agency staff and cohorts of new doctors. Clinicians and staff have to travel around the Trust to register for cards so Virtual Smartcard is a big time saving for them.

Virtual Smartcards can be reset using a self-service portal to avoid the lengthy re-registration process. As the Virtual Smartcard is held in the cloud, there is nothing to physically lose, share or leave in a reader. This improves compliance and information governance to eliminate common unsafe workaround tactics that have emerged as a result of the inefficient physical cards.