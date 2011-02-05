Interdata selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Interdata, a systems and infrastructure integrator based in the Paris metropolitan area, has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for dark fiber infrastructure in France. Zayo will add approximately 50 kilometers (km) of new fiber to its existing network for the project.

The solution includes two diverse, dark fiber rings connecting the company’s data centers in Paris and Nozay. Completion of the rings will enable Zayo to reach a large data center campus in France just south of Paris.

Building on the acquisitions of AboveNet, Geo, Neo and Viatel, Zayo has continued to invest in the European market, expanding new dark fiber routes to provide companies with high-capacity communications infrastructure. This new dark fiber ring in France is just one example of this investment and will provide Zayo with additional sales opportunities in an area that has a high concentration of organizations that need fiber bandwidth solutions.