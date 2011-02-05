Inauguration of the Boden Type Data Center One

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Mayor of Boden, Mr. Claes Nordmark as well as the CEO of Boden Business Agency Mr. Erik Svensson delivered the inaugural address, as the representatives of the municipality, Mr. Pau Rey-García, Project Advisor gave a keynote address on behalf of the European Commission.

Funded by the European Comission’s Horizon 2020 program the Europe-wide consortium representing four nations and five entities officially opened the first installation of the concept, a pilot site, called Boden Type DC One. The BTDC will demonstrate a range of highly innovative key engineering principles used to construct the most cost and energy efficient data centers with minimal environmental impact.

The consortium consisting of data center engineering specialist H1 Systems, cooling manufacturer EcoCooling, research institute Fraunhofer IOSB, research institute RISE SICS North and infrastructure developers Boden Business Agency, have joined forces aiming to design and validate a future proof concept. Senior representatives from the participating consortium introduced to the local and international audience, which attended the inauguration ceremony, their role in the project and gave an outlook of what results can be expected in the future.

The 500 kW facility was built in less than 5 months. For the construction local, environmental friendly resources were used. Limited colocation space is available for testing partners that wish to join in. – This data center concept is ideal for rendering, simulations and other HPC applications that in combination with the locally available 100% renewable power will certainly be attractive for the industry. says Nils Lindh, Director of Data Center Development, Boden Business Agency – We thoroughly enjoy working with the BTDC team and look forward to the crucial phase of testing, demonstrating and analysing the pilot site that we have created together. added Tor Björn Minde, Head of Lab, RISE SICS North – We are very happy with progress on the project so far and are looking forward to the next step working closely with the other consortium members to integrate our fresh air solutions in the most cost effective and efficient way. says Alan Beresford, Managing Director, EcoCooling – I am proud to be part of such a talented and motivated team that is dedicated to making an impact on the Data Center industry. Building the BodenTypeDC under this heavy budget and time pressure is an unquestionable evidence of the proficiency of H1 Systems and our project partners. says Laszlo Kozma, Project Coordinator, H1 Systems