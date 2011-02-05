ISO 28001:2013 Information Security Management Certificate Supports Bittium’s Strategy in Its All Product and Service Areas

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Bittium has been granted the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Certificate that includes Bittium’s business and support processes, information security, personnel and premises safety, as well as continuous improvement methods.

ISO 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization. ISO 27001:2013 information security management system supports Bittium’s way of working and strategy implementation in all its product and service areas.

ISO 27001 Information Security Certificate complements existing quality system according to which Bittium’s operates. Bittium has valid ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certificate, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System Certificate, ISO 50001:2011 Energy Efficiency System Certificate, AQAP 2110 ed.D Quality Management System Certificate (Defense business), and ISO 13485:2016 Medical Quality Management Certificate that includes the planning, development and production of medical devices and materials and their related services throughout the whole product lifecycle. The certificates have been granted by Kiwa Inspecta.