GlobalPlatform Simplifies Implementation of Standardized IoT Device Security

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, has published a configuration that simplifies the implementation of Secure Element (SE) specifications for the protection of internet of things (IoT) devices.

The GlobalPlatform Compact IoT Configuration v1.0 answers IoT-specific market requirements by giving service providers and device manufacturers the means to interact seamlessly when deploying secure digital services across constrained IoT devices. The use of standardized secure components makes the mass marketing of secure digital services possible, while bringing time and cost efficiencies to stakeholders within the ecosystem and enabling new business models. SEs can form the keystone for constrained IoT devices - balancing the flexibility of GlobalPlatform specifications, that cover a range of connectivity options including LoRaWAN™ and HTTPS, with the restrictions of low-end IoT devices using m-class processors.

This entry-level configuration enables manufacturers to identify the best solution for devices with limited operating environments by providing the subset of specifications that they need to develop and deploy IoT devices and services. The configuration supports root of trust (RoT) device identity, the protection of critical assets, state-of-the-art AES cryptography for device management and authentication, allowing automatic enrolment to online cloud services.

100% of SEs embedded in mobile devices are GlobalPlatform compliant. This shows that the SE configuration is perfectly fit-for-purpose for the mobile world, and GlobalPlatform expects the Compact IoT Configuration to achieve similar market penetration.