April 2018 by Marc Jacob

HORS-SERIE N°21 entirely dedicated to the GDPR. It will consist of advice from the CNIL, AFCDP, an article by Master Olivier Iteanu, the poster produced in partnership with CLUSIF and publi-info security editor.

This number is proposed in paper version at the price of 10 € TTC (TVA 20%)

It will be downloadable free of charge in PDF version.

Global Security n°42 Mag contains among others the analysis of the transposition of directive NIS by Polyanna Bigle and Eric Le Quellenec of the Cabinet Alain Bensoussan. A file on the hygiene measures of the ANSSI. A new article with the CNIL on transitional measures of the RGPD, a file on the transition from accreditation to certification for health data hosts. Finally, the mapping of data centers that offers colocation services.

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

GS MAG N ° 41 is about the CERTs and the annual report of the attacks. In addition you will find the interview of Anne Fontanille, lawyer at the service of the Correspondents Informatique et Libertés of the CNIL on the management of subcontractors, the interview of the Deputy Eric Bothorel on the creation of a European digital space , a technical article on the analysis of the official photo of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron ... This year again we published the Calendar of security events and data centers around the world.

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

The Special Issue of the December 5 event on: The Data Center at the heart of tomorrow’s society

This issue is only in french

Free download

GS MAG N ° 40 is about the safety of IOT. It also contains the interview of Thierry Delville, ministerial delegate to the security industries and the fight against cyber threats, the interview of Matthieu Grall, head of the technological expertise department, CNIL, our analysis of our new barometer on the RGPD, the best GS DAYS conferences, a special analysis on Wannacry and Petya ...

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag HS n°18 - SECURITE ET TERRITOIRE

Global Security Mag n°39 - BOUGBOUNTY - DOCKERS & SECURITY - GDPR

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°38 - RGPD AND MAP OF THE DATA CENTER IN FRANCE, MONACO & LUXEMBOURG...

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°37 - AI - MACHINE LEARNING - DEEP LEARNING...

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°36 - SECURITY FOR BANK - INSURANCE - HEALTH - INDUSTRY - OIV

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag HS n°16 - SECURITY FOR TOMOROW

Global Security Mag n°35 - RESILIENCE

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°34 - THE DARKWEB

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°33 - e-commerce - m-commerce - virtual monay

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°32 - SECURITY OUTLOOK 2020

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag HS n°14 - mobility & SECURITY

Free of charge for the PDF VERSION

Global Security Mag n°31 - SECURITY FOR THE SMEs

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°30 - BIG DATA

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°29 - SCADA

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°28 - SECURITY & SMARTCITY

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag Hors Série n°11 - SOC for Tomorow

Free PDF VERSION

Global Security Mag n°27 - FORENSIC & INTERNAL THREATS IN PLUS THE MAP OF THE FRENCH & LUXEMBOURG DATA CENTRE

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°26 - APT

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°25 - New Technology & Security: M-Paiment/M-Commerce - TOIP

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°24 - BCM/DR - CRISIS MANAGEMENT

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag Hors Série n°9 - Data Center for Tomorow

free version online

Global Security Mag n°23 - Cybersecurity

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°22 - E-reputation - secure Erase - data recovery

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°21 - Communicating Objects & Wi-Fi, CyberDéfense in EU

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°20 - IT Security Metiers, Security in Tcheque Republic

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag Hors Série n°7 - Les produits de sécurité demain

Free version online

Global Security Mag n°19 - BYOD, Security in Belgium

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°18 - DLP, Security in Poland

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°17 - Security and SmartGrid, SSO and Identity, Security in Russia

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°16 - Antimalware and Securirty in Sweden

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°15 - Special security by Design and Securirty in Germany

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°14 - Special Pen test and Securirty in Japan

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°13 - Special Biometrics, WAF, Sensibilisation and Securirty in Morocco

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°12 - Special Firewall and Securirty in Brasil

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag Special issue n°4 - French law about Data Breach

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°11

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°10

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag Special issue n°3 Special GS Days 2009

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°9

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°8

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°7

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°6

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Global Security Mag n°5

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Special issue n°2 - Bank & Insurance

FREE VERSION

Withe Paper n°1 - Hors Serie

FREE VERSION

N°4 - Special IAM - 17 September 2008

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Special issue n°1 - Black Hat Conference Europe

free version

Our third issue launches Avril 15/2008

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Our second issue launches January 24/2008

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

Our first issue

The PDF version is available at a price of 12 €

https://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Pa...

