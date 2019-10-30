GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre - comments from Rob Norris, VP Enterprise and Cyber Security at Fujitsu

This morning, GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre annual report became available, revealing that NCSC had stopped 140,000 separate phishing attacks last year. This includes an attempt to defraud thousands of people using a bogus email from a UK airport and other incidents of attempted online theft of bank details and other sensitive information by impersonating a trustworthy person or organisation.

“Cybersecurity challenges aren’t slowing down and this annual report by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre illustrates the magnitude of the problem. Cybercriminals today are creative and equipped with a multitude of tools helping them see their attacks through, making it vital for all organisations to think how they can safeguard their data and business assets.

“Unfortunately one of the simplest methods of stealing sensitive information is through a basic email phishing campaign, as proved by the fact that NCSC stopped 140,000 phishing attacks last year alone. This is partially because organisations still rely heavily on email to communicate both internally and externally, but also because of the human factor. Human behaviour is cited as the biggest challenge in email security, therefore it is imperative that businesses prioritise vigilance and awareness through education and training.

“I would advise that some of the things we can do to identify suspected email security threats are hovering over the email hyperlinks before clicking to see the web address; blocking executable files and emails with large attachments; being mindful of password reset emails; and using a VPN when working remotely or using public WiFi. In today’s digital world, no one is immune from data theft, and being vigilant, both as an employee and as a consumer, is paramount.”