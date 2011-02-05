Fujitsu comment - Most top UK firms fail to disclose cyber risk testing details

March 2018 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

As you may have seen, it looks like Deloitte has released a report which has found that most of the largest UK companies do not reveal their testing of cyber protection plans and do not share security updates with the board regularly.

"There are no two ways about it - cyber-crime is a board level issue and business leaders should be proactive in getting to grips with how their organisation is defending against these attacks. Every organisation, be it public or private, is vulnerable. And with our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, the nation has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data.

"Many organisations will be using cyber threat intelligence (CTI) as an early warning system to help identify and block potential threats before they escalate and become problems. But with the skills gap affecting IT departments in particular, the board should be made aware if their organisation is in need of additional support, and this can only come from regular security updates.

"However, a reluctance to reveal cyber security plans more externally can often be explained. Whilst the forthcoming GPDR will require organisations be honest when a breach takes place, forcing companies to disclose details of specific cyber risk testing may be more difficult as it can allow hackers to understand what defences a company has in place.

"In short - if organisations are to remain ahead of their competitors and stay trusted in the eyes of the consumer - companies need to ensure they are at the very least reporting openly and honestly about their cyber risk testing to the board. After all, cybercrime is not a probability - it is an inevitability. And the way everyone in the business - from graduate to senior leaders - prepare for it can make all the difference."