Fujitsu Offers More Backup Choices with New Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu is giving customers the widest choice of backup solutions to suit their individual business needs and budgets, with the addition of Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to its storage portfolio.

The hyper-converged Commvault HyperScale Appliances are built on scale-out architectures with Fujitsu’s powerful PRIMERGY servers at their core. Designed to scale out to handle growing storage demands, they provide cloud-like economics and full scalability for both performance and capacity, as well as making sure business-critical backup data stays on-premises. Scalability makes the appliances particularly suitable for midsize to very large environments and provide Managed Service Providers with valuable agility in protecting fast growing amounts of data.

Tightly integrated with Fujitsu hardware, Commvault HyperScale Appliances greatly reduce the complexity of implementing an end-to-end data protection and management solution. The pre-tested, unified appliances offer built-in coverage for over 200 technology platforms – spanning operating systems, applications, storage arrays, hypervisors, and public clouds – as well as application-aware backups, support for leading databases, and comprehensive automation. Customers can seamlessly add compute, storage and software licenses via a modern subscription agreement. The appliances natively manage online backups across hybrid IT environments and supports all the leading cloud storage platforms.

The Commvault appliances are also compatible with the recently announced Fujitsu ETERNUS CS200c integrated appliances. These offer seamless extensions for system capacity plus a wide range of perpetual and flexible licensing options that are decoupled from the appliance hardware – allowing customers to upgrade hardware as required, and transfer existing licenses to a new system. Together, the Commvault HyperScale Appliances with subscription licensing and the Fujitsu ETERNUS CS200c appliances with perpetual licensing give customers the widest range of options regarding scalability and commercial models, providing even more choice to combine appliances into a tailored, cloud-ready infrastructure for backup and recovery.

Fujitsu’s comprehensive portfolio of easy-to-use backup appliances guarantees that customers will find a data protection solution to meet their needs and budget – not only in terms of performance, scalability, and functionality but also with a choice of licensing models.

Pricing and availability

Commvault HyperScale Appliances HS1300, HS3300 and Commvault Remote Office Appliance 1100 are available immediately in the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region, directly from Fujitsu and via its SELECT channel partners. Pricing varies according to configuration.