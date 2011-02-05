Forcepoint’s Category-Defining Risk-Adaptive Protection Maximizes Data Security Without Inhibiting End-User Productivity

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Forcepoint announced the industry’s first Risk-Adaptive Protection solution – called Dynamic Data Protection – in response to the challenges enterprise and government CISOs face today in balancing airtight user and data security with business productivity.

Legacy cybersecurity solutions today rely on traditional threat blocking and static assessments that not only introduce security friction into business transactions but also overwhelm security analysts with millions of alerts from threats.

Built to address the barrage of complex and sophisticated threats facing organizations today, Forcepoint’s Risk-Adaptive Protection continuously assesses risk and automatically provides proportional enforcement that can be dialed up or down. This capability is enabled through the power of human-centric behavior analytics that understand interactions with data across users, machines and accounts. Intelligent context speeds decision-making and security controls specific to changing risk in enterprise networks. With the industry’s first automated enforcement capability that dynamically adapts, security analysts are now freed to focus on high value activities and eliminate the backlog of alerts from traditional security tools.

Importantly, CISOs and CIOs also can reduce traditional security friction pain points to enable productivity gains and business success, while also reducing the time required to detect and mitigate risk from days or months to a matter of seconds.

Human-Behavior Analytics Finally Delivers Effective Data Protection

Available later this quarter, Forcepoint’s Dynamic Data Protection is the company’s first Risk-Adaptive Protection solution offering. It surpasses legacy data loss prevention (DLP) offerings to uniquely deliver next-generation data protection that adaptively shapes and enforces security policies across enterprise endpoints or devices, without requiring administrator intervention.

With human-centric behavior-analytics at its core, Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection applies an anonymous and continuously updated behavioral risk score to establish a baseline of “normal” behavior of each end-user on corporate or unmanaged networks.

Forcepoint’s intelligent systems, informed by the individual risk assessment, then apply a range of security countermeasures to address the identified risk. For example, Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection can allow and monitor data access, allow access but encrypt downloads, or fully block access to sensitive files depending on the context of individual interactions with corporate data and the resulting risk score.

An organization’s ability to automatically adapt enforcement policy to the most significant risk can mean the difference between protecting critical customer data, intellectual property and even mission success. As sophisticated cyber threats continue to rise, the lack of proper data protection has directly led to enterprises spending millions to restore lost data and productivity as well as customer trust.

Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection is the newest product offering that extends customer capabilities through the company’s Human Point System. Bringing together sensor, analytics and enforcement innovations, the Human Point System enables customers to “start anywhere” with Forcepoint’s best-in-class cybersecurity products, including DLP, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Web/Email Security, Data Guard and Network Security (NGFW), which integrate seamlessly into a system with unified policy management or plug into existing on-premises or cloud environments.