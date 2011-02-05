For the second year running, Secucloud is an SC Awards finalist

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Innovative B2B solution for businesses

With the Secuscaler managed service solution, dealers and resellers can offer companies of all sizes a package of powerful security technologies. These can be scaled flexibly according to customers’ needs and always stay up to date with no extra workload for admin staff. Based on a sophisticated firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), it protects modern company networks, such as SD-WANs, from attack in a centralized and efficient way. This gives customers the highest level of protection for their sensitive company data and valuable intellectual property.

Secuscaler is based on Secucloud’s modular Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2) with its combination of powerful security mechanisms that ensure the highest level of security in the company network. They include sandbox technologies and deep packet inspection as well as IDS and IPS systems. Combined, these analyze the data stream before sending any data to the user, so any suspicious behavior or harmful data packets are blocked automatically before they reach the company network.