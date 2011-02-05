Evolute selects Sequrest to deploy best practice cyber security defences

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sequrest has announced that it has been selected by Evolute, one of the fastest growing wealth management solution providers in Switzerland, to provide the highest level of cyber security protection. Sequrest will deliver cyber security services directly to Evolute and also act as the cyber security solution provider to Evolute’s growing client base of independent asset managers.

Evolute is one of the biggest and fastest growing providers of comprehensive technology and outsourcing solutions for asset management in Switzerland. As a reliable partner it offers intelligent technology, compliance, legal and risk management services as well as data operations. Asset managers turn to Evolute to provide the most robust and efficient digital wealth management solutions, as Steffen Foldager, Chief Technology Officer at Evolute says:

“We wanted to take a proactive approach to cyber protection to make sure we are protected from growing security risks and help our customers to stay safe from cyber and digital threats. This requires a cyber expert that understands the threats and challenges that we face in the asset management industry. We looked at several providers and chose Sequrest due to their professional expertise and top-quality references in the IT Security field. They also had a flexible business model which matched our needs.”

Robert McClure, Managing Director of Sequrest added, “Cyber risks such as reputational damage and data breaches often top the list of business challenges for wealth managers. Whilst wealth managers often have limited IT resources they still need to employ best of breed cyber protection. Our product agnostic position ensures we offer the most appropriate cyber solution according to each requirement. We will ensure that Evolute and their customers are fully protected from evolving cyber risks and that customer data is fully safe and secure at all times. We look forward to working with Evolute and their customers and leveraging our expertise in servicing the wealth management industry to ensure cyber defences are always up to date.”

Sequrest provides complete, end to end cyber security solutions that provide organisations with the highest level of protection against current and future cyber threats. Sequrest’s latest market offering is a unique online cyber security platform that enables small to medium size organisations to be protected, compliant and proactive in the complex area of cyber security. It offers customers a simple consumer like marketplace for rapid, complete cyber security that is always on and always protected.